First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of IYM opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $109.46 and a 1-year high of $142.03.

