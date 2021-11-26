First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce sales of $134.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the highest is $138.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $129.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $534.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $551.80 million, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of FRME traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,403. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Merchants by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Merchants by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

