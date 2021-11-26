First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 33,536 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $91.90.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
