First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 33,536 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $91.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.