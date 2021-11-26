First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stake Raised by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,303 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,249. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

