First United Bank & Trust Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,240. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $365.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.73 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

