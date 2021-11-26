FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.24).

FGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FGP stock traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 100.46 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.15. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 59.75 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

