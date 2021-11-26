Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 223,424 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $6.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $879.61 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Five Point by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Five Point by 22.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 23.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after buying an additional 439,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five Point by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.