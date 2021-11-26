Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.