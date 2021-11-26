FLIP Price Tops $0.0122 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 42% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00235603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.