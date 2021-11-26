Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.28 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluor stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.