FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

LCID opened at 52.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 33.20. Lucid Group Inc has a twelve month low of 9.70 and a twelve month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 36.75.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.