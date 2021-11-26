FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 312,986 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,626,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 757,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 148,274 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR opened at $4.49 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.