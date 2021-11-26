FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $105,000 in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

