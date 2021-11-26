FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $69,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPX opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

