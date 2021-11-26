FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $146,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $13.30 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

