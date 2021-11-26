FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $550,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter.

ISD stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

