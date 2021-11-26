ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of FORG stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,372. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

