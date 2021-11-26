Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 513,969 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,386,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,969 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

