Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 474,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,549,000. Comcast makes up 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

