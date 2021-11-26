Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,037 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 836,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

