Foundry Partners LLC Has $29.32 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.