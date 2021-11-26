Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,754 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

