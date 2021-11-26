Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Down 1.3%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 688 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 694 ($9.07). 314,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 385,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.18).

Several research firms have issued reports on FRAS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 663.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 626.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30.

In other news, insider David Daly bought 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

