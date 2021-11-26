Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMS. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

FMS stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

