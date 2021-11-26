Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMS. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.
FMS stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $43.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
