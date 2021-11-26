FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $11.30

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.56. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 16,122 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FREY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.11.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,665,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,578,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,545,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

