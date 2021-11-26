Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,870

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,718 ($22.45) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £676.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,446.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,532.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton bought 3,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

