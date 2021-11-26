FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Trading Down 0.9%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.60. Approximately 7,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 16,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $117,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $203,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $270,000.

