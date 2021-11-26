Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.79

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.79 and traded as low as $33.99. Fujitsu shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 22,721 shares.

The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

