Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLGT traded up $9.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. 47,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,031. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $437,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulgent Genetics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Fulgent Genetics worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

