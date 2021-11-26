Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Buys $175,100.00 in Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FULT opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

