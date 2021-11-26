Fundamenta Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $325.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $318,682.49 and approximately $325.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00098491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.77 or 0.07451687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,072.30 or 0.99716009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,413,806 coins and its circulating supply is 978,777 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

