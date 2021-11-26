Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $54.31

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.31, but opened at $56.00. Futu shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 39,515 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.