FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

