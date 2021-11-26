FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

