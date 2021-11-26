FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCUS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

