FY2021 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Cut by Boenning Scattergood

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,737,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 292,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

