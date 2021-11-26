FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuCana plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NuCana in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by $3.50.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NuCana stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.72. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 526,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 257,901 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

