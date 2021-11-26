FY2021 EPS Estimates for QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Boosted by William Blair

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QIWI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for QIWI’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. QIWI has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in QIWI in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in QIWI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in QIWI by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QIWI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in QIWI by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.