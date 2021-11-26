FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

ANF opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

