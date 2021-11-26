FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $10.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.85. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

