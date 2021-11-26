FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

