FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$249.30 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.80.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$39.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

