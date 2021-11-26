FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Increased by KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $14.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

RS stock opened at $161.78 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $5,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

