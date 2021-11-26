FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.75. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.37.

TD stock opened at C$96.11 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$69.28 and a 52-week high of C$96.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

