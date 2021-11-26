FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

