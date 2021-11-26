GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $24.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

GAP stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. GAP has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

