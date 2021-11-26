GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

GPS opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

