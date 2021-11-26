Gary D. Fields Sells 20,332 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

