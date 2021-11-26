Gary D. Fields Sells 20,332 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AAON stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
