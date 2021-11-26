Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Lowered to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

