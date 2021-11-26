General Electric Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.